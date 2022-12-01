The Nutcracker Returns to Troup High Fine Arts Auditorium for 39th performance – LaGrange Daily News

The Nutcracker Returns to Troup High Fine Arts Auditorium for 39th performance Published 9:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

If you’re looking for a way to kick off the holiday season, the Lafayette Ballet Company is set to kick off its seasonal performance of “The Nutcracker” this weekend.

The performance will have four show times until Dec. 4, at the Troup High School Fine Arts Auditorium, located at 1920 Hamilton Road in LaGrange.

This will be the 39th annual performance of “The Nutcracker” by Lafayette Ballet Company (LBC).

“The Nutcracker” is a two-act ballet adapted from ETA Hoffmann’s 1816 Christmas story, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.”

The classic holiday ballet was adapted in 1892 for the stage and has been performed for over 100 years.

Bringing Tchaikovsky’s score to life on the stage is LCB’s artistic director and LCD Director, Amy Orr.

“We are doing the traditional classic Nutcracker that heralds the holiday season in LaGrange — every year there will be something a little new,” Orr said. “We’ve got some new costumes, new scenery and maybe new Dancers getting into different roles.”

Orr said the show features a strong cast and feels it will be a great time.

“The cast is composed of Hometown performers who will absolutely astound the audience,” Orr said. “They are dancing and performing with such passion, and I think they’ll go beyond a Civic or local ballet company. I think they are going to help people get into the holiday mood.”

While preparing for the show, Orr said it has been rewarding to see the development of the Dancers from where they began in the fall to where they are now as performers.

“It’s very wonderful to see the cast come together, support one another and encourage one another as we get closer to this goal,” Orr said.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker can be purchased by calling LSPA’s ticket office at (706) 882-9909 or online at https://app.arts-people.com/ index.php?show=142474.

For premium seating, it is $23 for adults and $13 for students. General seating is $17 for adults and $11 for students. Box office hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm