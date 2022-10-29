The Northern Indiana Conference volleyball team for 2022

Elkhart’s Hannah Teich and Clay Coach Warren Bynum earned top honors in volleyball from the Northern Indiana Conference for the 2022-23 season.

Senior Teich was named NIC MVP after helping the Lions win the NIC title at 11-0.

Bynum was named the NIC Coach of the Year after guiding his Colonials to a 5-6 finish in league play.

Named as first-team All-NIC were Seniors Teich, along with Tiffany Waterson (Elkhart), Haley Robinson (New Prairie), Emma Fleck (New Prairie), Macy Hatkevich (Penn), Abby Reese (Saint Joseph) and Gabby Trinter ( Saint Joseph).

Earning second-team honors were Alayna Wimberly (Adams), Payton Schultheis (Elkhart), Kate York (Elkhart), Jaycee Folkers (Jimtown), Alena Naddaf (New Prairie), Cadence McGlothlen (Penn) and Marley Annis (Saint Joseph).

Players named as Honorable mention were Katie Moyer (Bremen), Maliya Freeman (Clay), Shea Hull (Elkhart), Allison Freeze (Elkhart), Mia Hooten (Glenn), Senica Zartman (Jimtown), Abby Hester (Marian), Mirabellah Hernandez (New Prairie), Kate Trueblood (Penn), Sam Suth (Saint Joseph), Kaytlin Smith (Riley) and Amiyah Reynolds (Washington).

Elkhart won the NIC title at 11-0. Penn was second at 10-2, followed by New Prairie (9-2), Saint Joseph (8-3), Adams (5-6), Clay (5-6), Jimtown (5-6), Marian (5 -6), Bremen (3-8), Glenn (3-8), Riley (1-10) and Washington (1-10).