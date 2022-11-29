The NHL goal math now adds up in Alex Ovechkin’s record pursuit

Alex Ovechkin is under contract through 2025-26 and, judging by how he continues to produce, imagine what could occur when the Caps find their game? Photo by Jim McIsaac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA; AFP;

Article content It’s not the math that complicates the equation for Alex Ovechkin becoming the NHL’s all-time-leading goal-scorer.

Article content It’s the manner in which the Washington Capitals’ superstar goes about his business and still embraces the euphoria of personal excellence and team achievements.

Article content It demands a lot. At 37, Ovechkin continues to whip vulcanized rubber on straight-line laser trajectories with a patented one-time Slapshot from his sweet shooting spot that promises extreme velocity and enviable accuracy. He will also send the opposition Flying with all-in, Bowling ball forechecking forays with his imposing 6-foot-3, 238 pound frame. All the diligence, durability and devotion have led to 791 career goals and that Excellence will be on display Tuesday when the Vancouver Canucks ponder how to shut down the ‘The Great 8’. They had four points (2-2) in a 6-4 home-ice win when the Clubs last met Oct. 17.

Article content NEXT GAME Tuesday Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks 7 p.m., Rogers Arena. TV: Sportsnet. Radio: AM650 So much for slowing down. That effort helped keep the prospect of eclipsing Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing career mark of 894 goals more plausible than somewhat laughable many years ago. Ovechkin has 11 goals through 23 games and is on pace for 39. He’s 10 back of Gordie Howe, who holds down second place at 801 career goals, and two more good seasons would allow Ovechkin to surpass Gretzky. When this Reporter broached the record topic with Ovechkin on Jan. 12, 2016, following a team practice at Arlington, Va., the Winger didn’t think much of the math. Back then, the calculation was 10 seasons at a 40-goal pace to set the record.

Article content However, Ovechkin wanted to set the record pursuit straight. “Ten years? I don’t think I’m going to play 10 years,” he responded. “I’m not a (Jaromir) Jagr. As long as I’m healthy and can produce, and the physicality is the most important thing. You can play, but what’s the point if you can’t do anything out there? “You just embarrass yourself and embarrass your name. You have to be done when it’s time, and, of course, that is going to be hard. But sometimes you have to do that.” Not now. No way. Ovechkin is under contract through 2025-26, so there’s no salary hurdle to clear. And judging by the way in which he continues to produce — despite a struggling Capitals’ offense that is ranked 27th and a power play rated 21st — imagine what could occur once Washington finds its game again?

Article content For perspective on all this, we turn to Canucks head Coach Bruce Boudreau. In mid-January 2022, the former Caps bench boss was sold on his former Winger beating Gretzky’s standard. Maybe it’s because he watched Ovechkin score 65 goals in 2007-08 before the hotshot Russian followed that up with 56 and 50 goals the following two seasons, respectively. He has hit the 50-goal plateau on nine occasions, including last season when he netted 50 in 77 games. “He’s going to play until he does break it, I can tell you that much,” Boudreau said at the time of a run to the elusive record. “What puts him in the category with Orr (Bobby), Howe and Gretzky, and the greats of the game, is his will and the want to do it. “He can be stopped on an individual night, but he’s as good as anybody I’ve been around. And that’s what tells me he’s going to break records.”

Article content So, how do you defend him? “Asking him not to come on the ice would be the first thing,” joked Boudreau. “You have got to get in his face. It’s not a question of hitting him, because the more you do, he’s like The Hulk and gets stronger the angrier he gets. “You want to let him sleep because you can’t give him the time and space to get that shot away. There are a lot of different things with Alex and he can beat you in so many ways. And when somebody finds one, he finds another way.” Ovechkin’s rabid fan following is well-earned. He was dubbed ‘The New Russian’ for coming to a new country, learning a new language and a new culture in the US capital to become the face of the franchise. They understood what came with his good fortune. And it wasn’t about the money.

It was about the game. It was about winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. However, time flies. We're nearing the 17th anniversary of what was called "the goal" in Ovechkin's Rookie season. It could have also been called "the arrival" when he did the Unthinkable on Jan. 16, 2006. Ovechkin was knocked down on a Rush by Paul Mara in Phoenix, slid on his back and wasn't facing the net when he somehow hooked the puck past startled goaltender Brian Boucher. It became a YouTube sensation, and came three days after Ovechkin recorded his first NHL hat trick. [email protected] twitter.com/@benkuzma

