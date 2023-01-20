The NFL’s New Quarterback Era Dawns in the 2023 Playoffs Entering the Divisional Round

Eight teams remain in the NFL playoffs, all with a chance to become the 2022 Super Bowl champions.

Out of the eight starting quarterbacks playing in this weekend’s Divisional rounds, the oldest quarterback is the CowboysDak Prescottwho is just 29. This means all eight quarterbacks are in their 20s.

When asked about what it meant to be the oldest quarterback left in the playoffs, Prescott kept it short and sweet by saying “S— changes fast,” error Yahoo! Sports‘ Jori Epstein.

