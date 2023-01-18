The NFL’s most in-demand seats of the Divisional round

One weekend of NFL postseason action is in the books, and we’re officially on to the Divisional round. The last eight teams in contention for a Super Bowl face off with everything on the line this weekend, with two games set for Saturday and two more scheduled for Sunday. After wild-card weekend Featured four one-score games, an epic comeback and plenty of scoring, this week’s action has a lot to live up to.

Here’s a look at the four games on the Docket this week, along with ticket information from SI Tickets.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, Jan. 22, 6:30 pm ET

Average Ticket Price Per SI Tickets: $1,156

After trailing at halftime, the 49ers scored the game’s following 25 points to pull away and cruise to a wild-card win over the Seahawks, extending San Francisco’s winning streak to 11. Now, with Brock Purdy’s postseason legs under him, the Niners host a Cowboys team that was impressive in its dismantling of the Buccaneers Monday night. A Dallas defense that had struggled late in the season didn’t give up a score until the final play of the third quarter, and the Cowboys offense moved the ball like a hot knife through butter, scoring on four straight possessions at one point. Dallas looked the part of a team that could win the NFC, showing off the star power and balance that has made them so dangerous this season.

