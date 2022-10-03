The NFL’s International Reach: 10 Facts About Games Played Outside the US – AthlonSports.com

The NFL International Series resumes this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints play in London. That will be followed by two other games in London (New York Giants-Green Bay in Week 5, Denver-Jacksonville in Week 8), along with games in Mexico City (San Francisco-Arizona in Week 11), and, for the first time, Munich, Germany (Seattle-Tampa Bay in Week 10).

.

