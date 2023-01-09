The NFL’s coaching openings, ranked
Despite Sunday’s last-second win, the Texans hold two top 10 draft picks, along with other Treasure from years of tanking. They have no issues with Payroll or salary cap moving forward; they’re just largely bereft of impact football players. (And have an owner who has done nothing to distinguish himself since inheriting the franchise from his daddy.) Still, Houston plays in a perennially weak division and in a huge market, and owner Cal McNair has proven both malleable — he let Bill O’ Brien takes over his entire franchise and Burn it down! — and willing to spend. It remains to be seen if McNair is willing to fire GM Nick Caserio to get a big fish like Payton, and for prospective coaches, losing the first overall pick stings. “But you can reset the franchise on Day One [of the draft] if you do it right,” the GM said.
Knee-jerk reaction: After firing veteran Black head coaches after one season in consecutive years, this franchise has become the face of the NFL’s diversity crisis. McNair and Caserio have been conspiring to hire former Texans QB Josh McCown — who has no coaching experience beyond high school — for two years now. And plenty of smart people in this league who know McCown well believe he could be a rock star in time. Do they finally make that happen?