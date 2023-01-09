The NFL’s coaching openings, ranked

Despite Sunday’s last-second win, the Texans hold two top 10 draft picks, along with other Treasure from years of tanking. They have no issues with Payroll or salary cap moving forward; they’re just largely bereft of impact football players. (And have an owner who has done nothing to distinguish himself since inheriting the franchise from his daddy.) Still, Houston plays in a perennially weak division and in a huge market, and owner Cal McNair has proven both malleable — he let Bill O’ Brien takes over his entire franchise and Burn it down! — and willing to spend. It remains to be seen if McNair is willing to fire GM Nick Caserio to get a big fish like Payton, and for prospective coaches, losing the first overall pick stings. “But you can reset the franchise on Day One [of the draft] if you do it right,” the GM said.