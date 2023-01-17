The NFL playoffs, high-scoring NBA players, and pool Legend Jeanette Lee is Hang Up and Listen.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds.
Get Your Slate Plus Podcast
If you can’t access your feeds, please contact customer support.
Listen on your computer:
Apple Podcasts will only work on MacOS operating systems since Catalina. We do not support Android apps on desktop at this time.
Listen on your device:RECOMMENDED
These links will only work if you’re on the device you listen to podcasts on. We do not support Stitcher at this time.