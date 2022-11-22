The NFL playoff picture after week 11: Who’s in trouble? Can the Packers still make it?

Week 11 is over and teams continue to scramble for playoff positions as they head well into the second half of the regular season. The playoff picture is getting clearer, although there is still a lot of action to be expected in the following weeks, and the league could still see some shifts in standings.

Packers struggle to stay alive

Last week, the Tennessee Titans trumped the Green Bay Packers 27-17 and moved up to a 7-3 record, making them the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The loss was bad news for Green Bay, as they are now 4-7, further dimming their hopes of a playoff berth. However, all is not lost. They still have a chance at making the postseason, IF they win the majority of their remaining games.

The Packers will face formidable opponents like the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, and the Minnesota Vikings.

But some matchups are winnable, such as those against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and the Los Angeles Ramswho have not been exhibiting their Championship form.

NFC standings suggest the Packers are still in the hunt.

Play on the field suggests the Packers are deader than a doornail. Run to Playoffs certainly not impossible. Long, Depressing limp to Mathematical elimination more likely. pic.twitter.com/3V6eOnQUJn — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 21, 2022

Speaking of the Rams, they are hovering near the bottom of the NFC rankings with a 3-7 recordand it looks like the Defending Champions will not have a postseason run.

AFC teams in danger

As for the AFC, the Cleveland Browns have been going steadily downhill, and are currently No. 13 in the conference. They are three games out of the final playoff spot, slightly ahead of the Indianapolis Colts who are 2.5 games out after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

#Browns now have just a 4.5% chance to make the playoffs, according to ESPN FPI. Also now a 14% chance Cleveland’s draft pick lands in the top 5, per FPI; that pick would go to the Houston Texans. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 14, 2022

Here is how the playoff picture is shaping up.

AFC standings

Kansas City Chiefs: 8-2

Miami Dolphins: 7-3

Tennessee Titans: 7-3

Baltimore Ravens: 7-3

Buffalo Bills: 7-3

New England Patriots: 6-4

Cincinnati Bengals: 6-4

New York Jets: 6-4

Los Angeles Chargers: 5-5

Indianapolis Colts: 4-6-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-7

Las Vegas Raiders: 3-7

Cleveland Browns: 3-7

Denver Broncos: 3-7

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3-7

Houston Texans: 1-8-1

NFC standings