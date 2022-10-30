The NFL needs to change its celebration penalty rules

If I were head of officiating in the NFL, I would place an asterisked clause at the end of the Celebration penalty section of the rulebook excusing what a player does if he catches a bonkers, potentially game-winning Hail Mary for a touchdown.

Short of harming or maiming someone, short of making some kind of truly offensive, horrifying gesture … if a player wants to eat his cleats? That’s fine. If he wants to Traverse the end zone doing backflips like a college football cheerleader? Good for him. If he wants to grab a microphone, walk to midfield, commandeer the PA system and sing the first few bars of “America” from West Side Story? I’d allow it. Especially if he does the original choreography, too.

