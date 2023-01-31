The NFL Needs to Address Its Burgeoning Injury Epidemic

Thirteen days until the Super Bowl. And we’re headed to the Senior Bowl…

• This may just be me, but the injury stories over this weekend seemed more seismic than we’re used to this time of year—the Chiefs’ quarterback and best skill player were beat up, and their receiver group was decimated; the Bengals were down three starting Offensive linemen; and the Niners Somehow got down to their fourth quarterback, then when he got hurt, had to go back to their third quarterback even though he couldn’t throw.

