The NFL is taking over Christmas

For years, the NFL had Thanksgiving and the NBA had Christmas. Now, the NFL is coming down the chimney and stealing the NBA’s milk and cookies.

What’s happening: The NFL is playing on Christmas Day for a third straight season, and they’re going bigger than ever this year, with the first Christmas triple-header in league history.

Packers at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

(1 p.m. ET, Fox) Broncos at Rams (4:30pm, CBS/Nickelodeon)

(4:30pm, CBS/Nickelodeon) Buccaneers at Cardinals (8 p.m., NBC)

Why it matters: America has long been obsessed with watching football — just not typically on December 25. But with the NFL looking to expand its footprint, and with Christmas falling on a Sunday this year, Christmas is becoming a football holiday.

State of play: The NFL accounted for 41 of the 50 most-watched TV broadcasts of 2021, and 75 of the top 100. That’s why today’s triple-header will likely lap the NBA in ratings, even though only one of the teams playing — the Dolphins — has a winning record.

The NBA’s Christmas Day games averaged 4.1 million viewers last year, the lowest viewership since the schedule expanded to five games in 2008.

to the NFL’s Christmas doubleheader, with Packers-Browns drawing 28.6 million viewers and Colts-Cardinals drawing 12.6 million. A third NFL game will only make things worse for ABC/ESPN, which will air all five NBA games today. Disney, an NFL media partner, can’t be thrilled.

The big picture: The NFL isn’t just encroaching on Christmas. It’s also adding a Black Friday game in 2023, tightening its grip on Thanksgiving weekend at the expense of college football, which has played Black Friday games since the 1970s.

The league has also successfully turned mundane offseason events like the schedule release and first day of training camp into tentpole events.

By the numbers: There have been 27 Christmas Day NFL games, including today’s slate. 20 of those have come this century and 15 have come since 2006, when Roger Goodell became commissioner.