The NFL is back defined by a wild 42 minutes in Week 1

Clark Harris is 38, one of the oldest players in the NFL and shares the distinction, with punter Kevin Huber, of being the longest tenured Bengals player. He’s been to the Playoffs with both Andy Dalton and Joe Burrow. He’s played in a Pro Bowl.

And until yesterday, you’d almost certainly never heard of him.

But on Sunday, he became a Pivotal figure in a Week 1 game that could have pretty serious implications all the way down the road when the Playoffs start in February.

Harris suffered a biceps injury on a 50-yard Huber punt in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Steelers-Bengals Showdown in Cincinnati, one that was quickly found to be serious enough to knock him out of the game and send the Bengals like any other team would be in that spot scrambling. Cincinnati has a second long-snapper on its practice squad, but no one dresses two Snappers for games; another position player has to be ready in a pinch.

