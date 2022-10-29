The NFL Draft Prospect Matchup Pittsburgh Steelers Fans Must Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently 2-5 so far this season and if the NFL Draft took place today, they would pick seventh.

Hopefully, the Steelers will pick up steam (and some wins) down the stretch with TJ Watt back in the fold soon, but it’s certainly not too early to look ahead to some of next year’s exciting draft prospects.

The most interesting Matchup in the week nine slate just so happens to occur in the Penn State-Ohio State rivalry Clash between Offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu and edge rusher Zach Harrison.

