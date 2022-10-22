The NFL could see 3 NFC East teams in the Playoffs ✭

Yes the title doesn’t deceive your eyes, there seems to be a possibility that three NFC East teams could make the playoffs. At the moment, the three teams that are in the playoff race are the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys. All three of them have a combined record of 15-3. A truly amazing stat for a division that everyone makes fun of every year.

The fourth team in this bunch is the Washington Commanders, and with a record of 2-4, the chances of a playoff spot are close to none at the moment, so we won’t be talking about them.

Philadelphia Eagles

To begin, the Eagles look sharp, very sharp. As the last undefeated team in the NFL, losing their playoff spot would be unlikely, just because they would have to lose about 7 out of 11 remaining games. The Eagles look like they are for sure the best team in the league right now alongside the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles also have an easy (somewhat) schedule left. Their Hardest teams are gonna be… well, the Cowboys and Giants. I don’t think the Tennessee Titans or Pittsburgh Steelers are going to put up much of a fight. Can the Eagles grab the number one seed this year??? I guess we’ll see soon.

New York Giants

Wow, what a surprise, the New York Giants are playoff contenders. May I just say I love what Head Coach Brian Daboll has done there. He has turned that whole team around and points to him being a very good coach. Not to mention that NFL fans are finally getting to see a healthy Saquon Barkley play. This man is a beast and is one of the best running backs in the league.

The Giants have proven themselves this year, beating teams like the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and an early Titans team (before they started to suck). Their only loss comes from the Dallas Cowboys.

Their upcoming schedule isn’t too hard. They have two games against the Eagles coming up along with a rematch against the Cowboys as well. Not to mention a good Vikings team too. If they can win two of those four games, then a playoff spot is very likely due to the rest of their schedule being on the weaker side.

Dallas Cowboys

Here we have a Cowboys team that has been surviving off of their backup quarterback for the last five weeks. Cooper Rush managed to go 4-1 in his time as a starter this year. Now, with Dak Prescott back, hope returns to the eyes of most Cowboys fans.

The Cowboys’ record stands at 4-2 right now, but with the way the Cowboys’ defense has played, the future looks very bright for this team. Not to mention that their upcoming schedule is super weak. Their toughest opponents are… yep, the Eagles and Giants. They’ll have to play the Vikings as well so if they can win one of those and win the other weaker games, a spot looks promising.

They have already gotten past killers such as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

If you’re wondering how this could even work, look no further than last season when the Los Angles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers all got into the playoffs. This was mainly because their losses came from conference opponents.

This could 100% happen to the NFC East, but even if not all three, I at least project two of those teams to make it.