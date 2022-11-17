The NFC East continues to have the best record in the NFL

The NFC East has each team at .500 or better. Incidentally, in the AFC East, each team has a winning record. However, seeing both Philadelphia and New York have better records than all AFC East teams, the NFC East still has the best overall record through Week 10.

Dallas led Green Bay at Lambeau 28-14 in the second half, but the Cowboys were outscored 17-0 down the stretch, falling to the Packers 31-28.

Washington went up to Philly and surprised the undefeated Eagles 32-21, while the Giants took over second place in the division with their 24-16 win over the Texans.

Eagles 8-1

Giants 7-2

Cowboys 6-3

Commanders 5-5

Eagles lose first game, fall to Commanders 32-21

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles attempts to hand the ball off to Miles Sanders #26 against the Washington Commanders.

Jalen Hurts completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Eagles had only turned over the ball three times in their first eight games. Monday they turned over the ball to Washington four times.

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert injured his shoulder on the play where officials missed the face mask penalty on Washington. He is expected to miss a few weeks.

Giants defeat Texans 24-16

Daniel Jones of the Giants runs the ball in the second half. The Houston Texans at the New York Giants.

The Giants (7-2) win total already in 2022 exceeds any of the last five seasons.

Daniel Jones was a great example of efficiency Sunday as he recorded a career-high passer rating of 153.3. No NFL quarterback has scored a higher passer rating this season. Jones’ 153.3 passer rating is the sixth-best in Giants history.

The Giants are 4-1 at home this season. They haven’t won more than three games at MetLife Stadium since 2016.

Cowboys blow big lead, fall to Packers 31-28

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) celebrates with wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) after Lazard got a first down reception in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dak Prescott did not produce a typical efficient Prescott game. He completed 27 of his 46 pass attempts for 265 yards for only 5.8 yards per attempt. He did have three touchdown passes, but also threw two interceptions for an overall 78.6 passer rating.

The Cowboys defense yielded 204 rushing yards to the Packers, including 85 in the final quarter.

CeeDee Lamb collected 11 pass receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first time this season that the Cowboys had a receiver go over 100 receiving yards for a game this season.

Tony Pollard rushed for 115 yards on 22 carries (5.2 YPC), including a rushing touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott’s sprained knee meant he had missed his second straight game.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs with the football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders literally doubled up the Eagles, owning the ball for 40:24, leaving the Eagles with the ball only 19:31.

The Commanders ran 81 Offensive plays to only 47 for the Eagles. Washington did not generate many big plays at all, thus they had 21 third-down plays. However, they converted 12 of those 21 third downs, keeping the ball and drives alive.

Terry McLaurin was targeted a season-high 11 times, producing eight completions for 128 yards.

Joey Slye was successful on all four of his field goal attempts (44, 58, 32, 55 yards). Slye was named NFC special teams player of the week.

