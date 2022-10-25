The Next’s Top 25 Entering the 2022-23 NCAAW season and UConn is ranked where?!?

It’s time for another Episode of the Locked on Women’s Basketball podcast. This Episode features host Missy Heidrick recently Unveiled The Next‘s preseason Top 25 and goes over her rankings on today’s episode. Find out which schools are her favorites to end up in the Final Four.

Missy breaks down The Next‘s Top 25 preseason poll and starts with South Carolina:

“For me, it all starts at number one and that is the South Carolina Gamecocks and the defending national champions. I have a saying and I use it all the time, If you want to be the best, you got to beat the best and that’s what South Carolina truly is about. The best part about what Dawn Staley has for this season is she’s got a roster that comes back; she is just continuing to reload.

And when you have the National Player of the Year and someone like Aliyah Boston who’s coming back for another season. That allows you to build and take the pieces of the puzzle they had last year and carry them over into the 2022-2023 season. So this South Carolina team they’re going to be one to knock off.”

Missy continues with her No. 2 teams are The Next’s Top 25 preseason poll:

“Number two for me has been Stanford, a team that has won the most games out of anybody in the country in the last two years. They got back to the Final Four. Now, a lot of familiar faces for Tara VanDerveer are no longer on that roster which does leave them some questions. But when you’ve got players like Haley Jones and Cameron Brink back, that helps, but there’s also some other matchup problems.

I like a player like Ashten Prechtel because she can step people out. Even at 6’5, she’s got a great knack for being able to shoot that three and that creates a matchup problem for a lot of teams, not only in the Pac-12. But throughout their regular non-conference season as well. They are favored to win another Pac-12 title. They’ve got one of the best recruits in the country coming in, 6’7, Lauren Betts, who comes from Colorado. It’s a huge frontcourt addition to go with Cameron Brink.”

