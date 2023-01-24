The Next Big Thing In Memphis: David Roddy’s Journey To The NBA

Having the bright lights shine on their face and the roar of the crowd engulf their emotions is the dream of every young athlete growing up.

Becoming a professional athlete may just be the toughest journey anyone can embark on, yet this is every kid’s goal growing up and it was no different for David Roddy.

Growing up in Minnesota, Roddy was a three-sport athlete at Breck School in Golden Valley, Minnesota, competing in basketball, football and track and field. While he was the youngest of five boys, he was always the tallest and the strongest, which is most likely why David Roddy was the leader for all of his teams in high school.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button