The Next Big Thing In Memphis: David Roddy’s Journey To The NBA

Having the bright lights shine on their face and the roar of the crowd engulf their emotions is the dream of every young athlete growing up.

Becoming a professional athlete may just be the toughest journey anyone can embark on, yet this is every kid’s goal growing up and it was no different for David Roddy.

Growing up in Minnesota, Roddy was a three-sport athlete at Breck School in Golden Valley, Minnesota, competing in basketball, football and track and field. While he was the youngest of five boys, he was always the tallest and the strongest, which is most likely why David Roddy was the leader for all of his teams in high school.

While he was great on the track and a very talented basketball player, Roddy was a terrific quarterback and it seemed like playing college football was in his future.

Having a big arm and playing in a pass-first offense, Roddy drew the attention of quite a few power-conference football programs, especially since he looked like a lineman behind the line of scrimmage at 6-foot-6.

Finding a ton of success on the football field in the fall, all of Roddy’s attention turned to basketball in the winter and while he may not have received as much attention recruiting-wise on the court, David Roddy displayed that “it” factor that very few basketball players have.

As a senior in high school, he averaged 29.7 points and 16.6 rebounds per game, resulting in Minnesota and Colorado State showing a lot of interest in him.

“It was really after my senior year of football,” Roddy said in a recent interview on The Fast Break Podcast in regards to his decision to choose between football and basketball in high school. “We had lost a playoff game and I think I took about two weeks off to kind of clear my head. Recruitment was pretty much over and I knew which schools wanted me and which schools really showed an effort and everything. I still have equal love for both sports, but for me, I decided to gravitate towards the basketball realm because of the college coaches that showed attention to me. Football is tough because schools recruit 500 kids a season, so it is hard to pinpoint and really know what you want, so I really just decided to go the basketball route instead. Looking back on it, I am glad I made that decision.”

Deciding to go to Colorado State and play for Niko Medved’s basketball team ended up being a terrific decision for Roddy, as he immediately made an impact during his freshman season, a year that ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roddy took a massive step forward in his sophomore year with the Rams and then during his junior season is when his dreams of making the NBA really started to look like his reality.

Averaging 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game at Colorado State, David Roddy was named first-team All-Mountain West, he led the Rams to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013 and he was named the Mountain West Player of the Year.

A big decision faced Colorado State’s star player following the 2021-22 college season, as Roddy declared for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

“That was the hardest decision I have ever made in my life to be honest,” Roddy said. “It really went down to the wire and I really didn’t know where I would end up in the next few months. There were a few hours left until the deadline for me to make my decision and I had to make a choice while in a hotel room discussing all of my options with my mom and relatives. It was either betting on myself and the work that I had put in throughout the pre-draft process or going back to Colorado State after a historic season and making the NCAA Tournament.

“The Memories and Moments I had with my teammates that year were amazing and we had built something special, so it was a really tough decision. Through a lot of prayer and a lot of discussion, I decided to keep my name in the draft and bet on myself. Now, I am just super blessed and excited to be here.”

Going through the pre-draft process and preparing for his NBA journey to begin, David Roddy was drafted 23rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, an organization that has been known for building themselves into a real Threat via the draft.

Roddy is just the latest young Talent to join this team through the NBA Draft, as the Grizzlies have drafted Talented players like Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. through their years, three players that make up their current core group.

“This group is just a bunch of young guys who just love to have fun and compete,” Roddy explained. “So it is really just the perfect organization for myself.”

Getting close to the All-Star break, the Grizzlies currently find themselves 31-16 on the season and right near the top of the league standings. They may be young, but this team is strong, they are hungry and they play with a contagious energy that resonates with their electric fan base.

“It is such an amazing feeling,” Roddy told Fastbreak in regards to walking into the FedEx Forum for the first time. “You spend your whole life working towards this goal and when you finally get there, it is very emotional and exciting, but the challenge is to maintain it and keep getting better. Not to mention, continue learning and just become a better person overall. I am super excited for this challenge that is ahead and I am really enjoying this journey so far.”

To this point in his rookie season, Roddy has seen the court quite a bit, averaging about 18.6 minutes per game and being Featured in 40 of the Grizzlies’ first 47 games this year. Not to mention, he also made his first NBA start during his rookie season!

In these 40 games, Roddy has averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the floor. Being a strong, big-bodied forward, Roddy has made a positive impact for his team coming off the bench and he has shown flashes of his potential on the floor.

Versatility is something every NBA team looks for nowadays and while he is not the biggest nor the fastest guy on the floor, David Roddy is always giving it his all and his strength is really something that stands out about his game.

“I think the reason I fit in so well is because of my versatility. You know, I am a strong, physical guy, but I can guard multiple positions,” Roddy said. “That is really what is needed in the NBA right now and my ability to fit into numerous roles sets me apart. We have a superstar in Ja Morant and great, great talent in Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane. Playing off of them and making their jobs easier is what I love to do. I try to do that to the best of my ability no matter how many minutes I am playing each night and I really enjoy it.”

There is still a lot of basketball yet to be played this NBA season, but Roddy and the Grizzlies have really caught the attention of the rest of the league.

Memphis tied their franchise record for wins in a single season last year by going 56-26 and this season, they not only have a chance to break this record, but possibly make a run to the Western Conference Finals for just the second time in team history.

The Grizzlies have never made it to the NBA Finals, but with the young, talented group that they have and key contributors like David Roddy coming off-the-bench, anything is possible for the Memphis Grizzlies.

“I think we are heading in the right direction and even though we still have a lot of work to do, I trust my teammates and we all trust each other to continue growing. I am excited to see where this season is heading for us.”

Be sure to catch up on the newest Episode of The Fast Break Podcast Hosted by Fastbreak’s own Brett Siegel!

Streaming is Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episode every Friday.