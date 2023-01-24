The next big thing coming out of college golf is playing in Dubai. Why you don’t want to miss Ludvig Aberg | Golf News and Tour Information

“COVID wasn’t too bad in Sweden, at least in terms of how much golf we could play,” Aberg says. “I came home in March 2020 and played almost every day. By the time the Nordic League got going, I was ready to go. It was probably the first time I realized I was good enough to win events with pretty good players in the field. That’s important knowledge. You never really know for sure until you’ve done it. So for me to win was pretty cool. It was certainly a big boost to my confidence.”