The Newcastle United Blog | Magpie Gives Credit To Teammate After Ending Goal Drought

Jacob Murphy kept his place in the team Yesterday after a lively performance in the 4-1 win at Fulham. The 27-year-old responded with his first goal since the opening match of last season – a stretch of 41 appearances.

Callum Wilson provided him with a shot at an open goal after pinching a David Raya pass from the back. Wilson pushed into the box and was magnanimous in centering the ball for Murphy rather than taking the shot himself.

Murphy spoke about ending his goal drought while crediting the unselfishness of his teammate in creating the chance. Here is what Murphy said as published in The Chronicle:

“It’s been a while since I last scored so it’s a lot of relief to see it hit the back of the net. I must say a big shout out to Cal [Wilson], he’s a ruthless goal scorer and he’s in a cracking position, he saw me in a better position and rolled it on a plate for me. Credit goes to him for that. “It’s a difficult chance, you know it looks like an easy chance but it goes through his legs. I’m close to the goal and not really got much time to think about it, so clean contact and watch it go in the back of the net. “I think there’s more to come. Everyone in the dressing room knows what I’m capable of so it’s about repeating that in training, in matches and keep going.”

Newcastle have created a multitude of chances over the past two weeks and put a good percentage of them into the back of the net. The result has been 6 points on the board while outscoring Fulham and Brentford by a combined margin of 9 to 2.

The fact that Newcastle put 5 past the Bees Yesterday without any of the goals coming from Wilson shows how balanced this Squad is becoming. These two wins were accomplished with just a late cameo from Allan Saint-Maximin Yesterday and without record signing Alexander Isak.

The battle for minutes on the pitch will intensify after two dominant wins from the unchanged team. Jacob Murphy has shown himself to be a reliable option after his two excellent performances.