The New York Knicks Remain The Most Valuable NBA Team, Golden State Warriors Are 2nd, Los Angeles Lakers 3rd

The NBA has become a Billionaire business over the years, with more fans turning their heads to the association, growing globally and reaching new markets thanks to their stars, the spectacularity of games and more. This has helped the league grow in recent years, becoming one of the richest and most important sports organizations in the world.

With the value increase of the league, its teams also saw how their value went up. We have some of the most iconic sports teams of all time in the association, including the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.

However, when it comes to the most valuable NBA teams, there’s one franchise that stands out the most: the New York Knicks. Even though they’ve been a terrible franchise in recent years, the Knicks remain the most valuable in the league, even surpassing the biggest dynasty in recent times or the biggest winners in league history.

New York Knicks Remain The Most Valuable Team In The NBA Over Warriors And Lakers

Recently, Mike Ozanian of Forbes released the list of the most valuable sports teams in the world. The NBA has seven of its teams in the top 50, with the New York Knicks ranking the highest on the list, valued at $6.8 billion, enough to rank 6th in general and 1st among NBA teams (H/T Redditor “ParisLake2”).

Top 5 most valuable NBA Teams (according to Forbes) 1. New York Knicks: $5.8 billion (ranked #6 overall) 2. Golden State Warriors: $5.6 billion (#8) 3. Los Angeles Lakers: $5.5 billion (#10) 4. Chicago Bulls: $3.65 billion (#38) 5. Boston Celtics: $3.55 billion (#41) 6. Los Angeles Clippers: $3.3 billion (#46) 7. Brooklyn Nets: $3.2 billion (#48)

The teams on the list have found success recently, have added value to their brands or are expected to do big things in the competition. Interestingly, five of these seven teams have legitimate chances to become NBA Champions next year. It won’t be easy, but some of them are considered contenders for the title.

Curiously, the New York Knicks have struggled to get things going for over 20 years, yet they are the most valuable team in the association. Well, that’s how the market works. Still, they hope to lead and be as great on the court as they are on Forbes lists, but that won’t happen anytime soon.