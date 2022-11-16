The New York Giants have the Hardest remaining strength of schedule in the NFL

The New York Giants are 7-2 after nine games and have an 80 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but the road won’t be an easy one.

The Giants have the hardest remaining strength of the schedule over the final eight games. Needless to say, if they are going to make a run, they’ll have to beat some of the league’s toughest teams.

The road starts this week at home against Detroit, who are 3-6 after a 31-30 win over the Bears in Chicago last week. They have a potent offense and are not to be taken lightly.

The final seven games will feature five Divisional matchups — home and home against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) and surging Washington Commanders (5-5), and a trip to Dallas (6-3) on Thanksgiving.

The two out of division games are at Minnesota (8-1) and home against the Carefree Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1).

The Giants have been seen as a paper Tiger by many pundits up until now because of the close margin of their victories. If they can split these games, that will get them to 11 wins and most likely into the postseason.

Unless they can beat the Eagles head-to-head and somehow win the division. Even though they are just one game behind Philly in the NFC East standings, that seems like a stretch right now.