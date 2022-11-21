The New Prairie girls basketball program is becoming used to winning

The New Prairie girls basketball program has come a long way in a relatively short time under Aimee Litka.

Litka, the third-year Coach of the Cougars, just wants to make sure that her resurgent program continues to trend upward.

“The thing is that our girls know we can win,” said Litka. “It’s a process in learning how to win and something that we are still working on.

“There is more of an expectation to win, but it’s an ongoing process. The thing is that we have the tools to be successful. We just have to sharpen them and continue to work and not get comfortable.”

The Cougars are 5-3 after downing LaPorte 60-25 Saturday night. New Prairie started its season 4-0 with wins over Concord, Plymouth, Wheeler and Saint Joseph before a three-game losing skid with tough losses to non-conference foe South Central (69-61) and NIC opponents Elkhart (67-59) and Adams (71-67 in overtime).

