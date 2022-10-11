The New London volleyball team has a passion for the game, and a love for one another

NEW LONDON — On paper, the New London High School volleyball team looks like just an average, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-the-road team.

The Tigers’ tallest player stands 5-foot-10. Their best outside hitter, senior Natalie Burden, stands just 5-8 and their two senior specialists — senior libero Emma Nye and senior setter Elly Manning — are just 5-3 and 5-2, respectively.

But theirs is no way to measure the heart of the Tigers. There is no way to measure the sheer will and determination the players have on every single point. There is no way to gauge the passion this group of players have for the game, the love they have for each other, the pride they have in their school and their community.

When using those standards, the New London high school volleyball team takes a backseat to no one. The Tigers might be ranked 14th in Class 1A, but they are No. 1 in their fans’ hearts.

“We play so much better with our fans there. They help pump us up and cheer for us,” senior middle hitter Carmyn Lair said.

“Volleyball has been a big part of our community for a long time. I just want to continue that tradition,” said first-year New London volleyball Coach Jackie Housman, a 2006 New London graduate. “It’s nice to get to pump them up all day long. Our boys section is absolutely amazing. They come to every game. They are loud. They’re proud. That’s a fun thing supporting them and pushing them all day and making them understand we are a different team when you guys are there and cheering us on. That support really means everything to us.”

West Burlington's Lauren Glasgow (5) defends the net against New London's Natalie Burden (19) Thursday in West Burlington.

A special senior class

This year’s group of senior starters — Burden, Nye, Manning and Lair — have been best friends since kindergarten.

For that matter, Burden and Manning go back all the way to the crib, before either could walk or talk.

“I think when I was six months old, Elly’s mom babysat me. We go really far back,” Burden said.

