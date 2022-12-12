The New Albany football program positions itself for future success

Coach Brian Finn’s name was called when it came time for the New Albany football team to accept the Division I, Region 3 runner-up Trophy Nov. 18 at Historic Crew Stadium.

Finn sent senior linebacker/offensive lineman Tom Bohman to midfield to claim the hardware, and despite his and the team’s pain after a 25-17 loss to longtime Rival Gahanna, Bohman took the Trophy and raised it with his right arm as he walked back to his kneeling teammates.

A few minutes later, Finn emphatically told his players how much he hoped they regarded the Trophy with pride rather than disdain.

“2019 was our first year in Division I and here we are just a few years later, playing for a regional title,” Finn said. “That has to be the goal. When I took the job (last winter), that’s what I told everybody in the interview. We’re not going to talk about state championships. We have to get to the regional first.

“This group of Seniors has a lot to be proud of in that regard. Someday, (a regional championship) is going to happen and it’s going to be because of the 2019, 2020, 2021 and now the 2022 teams that led the way.”

New Albany's Chidi Mabatah (8) celebrates a tackle of Upper Arlington's Jack Ubert during the second half of the Eagles' 20-7 win Nov. 11 in a Division I regional semifinal at Westerville Central.

Seeded third in the region, New Albany fell behind the top-seeded Lions 18-3 at Halftime but hung in on two touchdown runs for senior Christian Manville and a stingy defense that gave up just two second-half first downs.

Manville scored from 18 and 59 yards on consecutive possessions to make it 25-17 halfway through the third quarter, but sandwiched between those was an 88-yard kickoff return for a score by Gahanna’s Makai Shahid.

