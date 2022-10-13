The new age NBA: where players have leverage

Iman Shumpert had a message for all NBA players on “VladTV” as he spoke about the new age in the NBA.

Shumpert was asked a question regarding the situation the Brooklyn Nets were in over the summer with regards to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Durant was quite open about his decision to leave as he put the general manager and Coach under the bus. Irving, on the other hand, explored his options before announcing his desire to leave. However, the Brooklyn Nets prevailed, as not many teams were willing to cough up valuable assets in exchange.

Shumpert recognized the changes in the NBA and shared his thoughts on how trades work these days:

“I wouldn’t have been surprised either way – leave, stay. It’s the new league. The new league is just more about, people understand – I think the older generation kind of gave us the insight on how they should have processed a lot of things.”

Today, NBA players have a lot to account for, given how things can change so quickly. Take the example of DeMar DeRozan, who spent a lot of time with the Toronto Raptors, only to ultimately get traded for the betterment of the franchise.

Taking cues from what the older generation went through, players have adapted to give themselves some of the power in negotiations. Shorter contracts and trade clauses are some of the ways players like to maintain balance.

“Seeing a guy hop teams at this point, is just like, ‘Bro, play ball.’ Because everybody is doing it, it’s fair now,” Shumpert said. “It was one thing for one guy to do it, but now it’s just like every year you see guys doing it.

“As long as everybody is on the same page, and we’re not all sitting here trying to be loyal to one team and do that. If you want to hop teams, go ahead. Like, you might lose and look goofy.”

LeBron James may have started this trend with his move to the Miami Heat, but it is common practice now. Every NBA season gives room for teams to become considerably stronger or vice versa.

Which NBA teams considerably shook up their rosters going into the season?

Kevin Durant ultimately decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets, but if he Landed a trade, it would have easily been the biggest of the summer. Apart from the Durant rumors, the top-tier players have stayed put. However, there have been some big-name moves that have altered the trajectory of franchises.

Donovan Mitchell’s trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers was a major move for the franchise, given its surge last season. While the trade put the Cavaliers in a better position, it forced the Utah Jazz into a rebuilding season, given they had already traded Rudy Gobert.

The Utah Jazz received seven 1st round picks (4 for Gobert, 3 for Mitchell) and three pick swaps (1 for Gobert, 2 for Mitchell) in trades this offseason. #NBA The Utah Jazz received seven 1st round picks (4 for Gobert, 3 for Mitchell) and three pick swaps (1 for Gobert, 2 for Mitchell) in trades this offseason.#NBA https://t.co/wSNYYhXCri

Gobert’s move to the Minnesota Timberwolves, although questionable in terms of team composition, has made them stronger than last season. Another surprise deal was Dejounte Murray going to the Atlanta Hawks, despite putting up a stellar season for the San Antonio Spurs. However, the deal is an obvious indication that the Spurs are playing a long game.

It will be interesting to see if some of these trades pay off and the league has new contenders to win it all.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein



