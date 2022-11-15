The Netherlands selected to host 2026 Solheim Cup | Golf News and Tour Information
The Netherlands has been selected as the host for the 2026 Solheim Cup.
Organizers of the Biennial match pitting the United States versus Europe announced Tuesday that the event will visit Bernardus Golf, a Kyle Phillips design that opened in 2018 and has served as the previous site to the Dutch Open.
Catriona Matthew, who captained Europe the past two cups, called Bernardus an “amazing venue.”
“It kind of reminded me a little bit of a links course,” Matthew said. “There’s going to be a lot of risk-reward on the last few holes so it’s going to be exciting and that’s what the fans want to come and see.”
“We are very excited to be hosting the Solheim Cup in 2026 and to partner with the Royal Dutch Golf Federation, IMG, the LET and LPGA.” said Robert van der Wallen, owner of Bernardus Golf. “The opportunity to host such a globally significant sports event is a huge honor for our whole team. Experience is what we are all about at Bernardus and our preparations are already underway to ensure we play our part in providing the stage to host a best- in-class Solheim Cup experience in September 2026.”
The Solheim Cup will next be played in 2023 in Spain, but will return to an even-year Cadence in 2024 to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup.
The Europeans have won the last two Solheim Cups, but the Americans lead the all-time series 10 to 7.
