The Netherlands selected to host 2026 Solheim Cup | Golf News and Tour Information

“We are very excited to be hosting the Solheim Cup in 2026 and to partner with the Royal Dutch Golf Federation, IMG, the LET and LPGA.” said Robert van der Wallen, owner of Bernardus Golf. “The opportunity to host such a globally significant sports event is a huge honor for our whole team. Experience is what we are all about at Bernardus and our preparations are already underway to ensure we play our part in providing the stage to host a best- in-class Solheim Cup experience in September 2026.”