the Nepo Babies of Art – ARTnews.com
Everyone is talking about New York magazine’s big feature is so-called “Nepo Babies” in fields like Hollywood, fashion and publishing.
While the Magazine included a section on nepotism in the art world — discussing major art dealing families like the Mugrabis, the Nahmads, and the Glimchers — the Editors missed more than a few big names.
Not to worry, however. ARTnews can fill you in on a bunch of other high-profile art world “nepo babies”:
Dealers
Holly Solomon (1934-2002), founder of the influential Holly Solomon Gallery in New York’s Soho neighborhood; Champion of Pattern and Decoration movement
Thomas Solomon, owner of now-defunct Thomas Solomon Gallery in Los Angeles, now an art advisor and son of above
Hyun-Sook Lee, founder and chairwoman of Flower Gallery in Seoul
Tina Kim, founder of Tina Kim Gallery in New York, daughter of above
Robert Hoffman (1947-2006), major American art collector and founder of National Lampoon
Hannah Hoffman, art dealer, Los Angeles, daughter of above
Richard Gray (1928-2018) founder of Chicago’s Richard Gray Gallery (now known as Gray Gallery)
Paul Gray, Managing Partner of Gray Gallery, son of above
Paul McCarthy, Los Angeles artist
Mara McCarthy, art dealer, founder of LA gallery The Box, daughter of above
John Kasmin, British art dealer
Paul Kasmin, (1960-2020), founder of Paul Kasmin Gallery (now called Kasmin Gallery), son of above
Kaspar Koenig, German museum director and curator
Leo Koenig, art dealer, son of above
Johann Koenig, art dealer, son of above
Henri Matisse (1869-1954), French painter
Pierre Matisse (1900-1989), art dealer, founder of gallery in New York, son of above
Heinz Bergruenn (1914-2007), German art dealer
John Berggruen, founder of the Berggruen Gallery in San Francisco, son of above
Olivier Berggruen, art historian and curator, son of Heinz Berggruen
Nicolas Berggruen, financier and art collector, son of Heinz Berggruen
Alexander Berggruen, art dealer and founder of New York’s Alexander Berggruen Gallery, son of John Berggruen
Camille Pissarro (July 10, 1830 – November 13, 1903), Impressionist painter
Joachim Pissarro, art historian and curator, Professor at Hunter College, great-grandson of above
Lionel Pissarro, art dealer, great-grandson of above
Lucy Mitchell Innes and David Nash, Founders of Mitchell Innes Nash gallery, former auction house Specialists
Josie Nash, director at Mitchell Innes Nash, daughter of above
Pablo Picasso, artist
Bernard Ruiz Picasso, businessman, grandson of above
Paul de Froment, art dealer, director at Almine Rech gallery, son of Almine Rech and stepson to Bernard Ruiz-Picasso
Julian Schnabel, American painter
Vito Schnabel, art dealer, founder of Vito Schnabel gallery, son of above
Georg Baselitz, German painter
Anton Kern, founder of Anton Kern gallery in New York, son of above
Sean Kelly, founder of Sean Kelly gallery
Lauren Kelly, director of Sean Kelly gallery, daughter of above
Thomas Kelly, director of Sean Kelly gallery, son of Sean Kelly
Ronald Greenberg, founder of the Greenberg Gallery, St. Louis
Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn, art dealer and co-founder of LGDR gallery, daughter of above
Nicholas Acquavella (1898-1987), founder of Acquavella Galleries
William Acquavella, head of Acquavella Galleries, son of above
Eleanor Acquavella, director at Acquavella Galleries, daughter of William Acquavella
Alex Acquavella, director at Acquavella Galleries, son of William Acquavella
Nick Acquavella, director at Acquavella Galleries, son of William Acquavella
Nicholas Logsdail, British art dealer, founder of Lisson Gallery
Alex Logsdail, CEO of Lisson Gallery, son of above
Rudolph Zwirner, German art dealer
David Zwirner, art dealer, founder of David Zwirner Gallery, son of above
Lucas Zwirner, director of publications at David Zwirner Gallery, son of David Zwirner
Marlene Zwirner, director at David Zwirner Gallery, daughter of David Zwirner
Steve Cohen, ARTnews Top 200 art collectors
Sophia Cohen, director at Gagosian Gallery, daughter of above
Frank Cohen, British Collector
Adam Cohen, director at Gagosian Gallery, son of above
Georgina Cohen, director at Gagosian Gallery, daughter of Frank Cohen
Art fair directors and art advisors
László Moholy-Nagy (1895-1946), Hungarian artist, Bauhaus school Professor
Daniel Hug, director of Art Cologne, grandson of above
Joel Shapiro, American sculptor
Ivy Shapiro, art advisor, daughter of above
J. Tomilson Hill, ARTnews Top 200 collector, Met trustee, and founder of the Hill Art Foundation
Astrid Hill, art advisor, daughter of above
Jo Baer, American minimalist painter
Josh Baer, art advisor and founder of The Baer Faxt newsletter, son of above
Auction Houses
Patrick Drahi, Sotheby’s owner
Nathan Drahi, Managing Director of Sotheby’s Asia, son of above
Bill Ruprecht, former CEO of Sotheby’s
Barney Ruprecht, partner and senior car specialist at Broad Arrow Group, former car specialist at Sotheby’s, son of above
Patricia Marshall, art advisor, clients include ARTnews Top 200 Collector Eugenio Lopez
Alex Marshall, senior vice president, Christie’s, son of above
Ellyn and Saul Dennison, art collectors, New Museum board members
Lisa Dennison, executive vice president and chairman, Americas, at Sotheby’s; former Deputy director of the Guggenheim Museum, daughter of above.
Bradford Waywell, art dealer, son of Lisa Dennison
Pierre Lagrange, ARTnews Top 200 Collectors
Bernard Lagrange, Sotheby’s specialist, son of above
Jay Jopling, British art dealer, founder of White Cube Gallery, Champion of Young British Artists movement
Caspar Jopling, Head of Strategic Development at White Cube Gallery, formerly in corporate development and strategy at Sotheby’s, Nephew of above
George Wachter, chairman of Sotheby’s North America and South America and co-chairman of Old Master Paintings Worldwide
Jackie Wachter, Sotheby’s senior vice president of private sales, daughter of above
Brahm Wachter, streetwear and collectibles specialist at Sotheby’s, son of George Wachter
Artists
David Sylvester (1924-2001), British art critic
Cecily Brown, painter, daughter of above
Robert Ryman (1930-2019), American abstract painter who specialized in white monochromes
Will Ryman, artist, son of above and artist Merrill Wagner
Cordy Ryman, artist, son of Robert Ryman and artist Merrill Wagner
Ethan Ryman, artist, son of Robert Ryman and critic Lucy Lippard
Christophe de Menil, socialite and oil heiress
Dash Snow (1981-2009), American multimedia artist, grandson of above
Kenneth Noland (1924-2010), American color field painter
Cady Noland, conceptual artist, daughter of above
NC Wyeth (1882-1945), American painter and illustrator
Andrew Wyeth (1917-2009), painter, son of above
Jamie Wyeth, painter, son of Andrew Wyeth
Other
Alexander Milne Calder (1846-1923), Scottish-American artist, created William Penn statue in Philadelphia
Alexander Stirling Calder (1870-1945), American artist specialized in public art, son of above
Alexander Calder (1898-1976), American artist, son of Alexander Stirling Calder
Alexander SC “Sandy” Rower, President of the Calder Foundation, grandson of Alexander Calder
Holton Rower, Vice President of the Calder Foundation, grandson of Alexander Calder
Gryphon Rower-Upjohn, sound artist and curator, son of Alexander Rower
Vincent Fremont, documentary director and producer, former manager of Warhol’s studio
Casey Fremont-Crowe, executive director of Public Art Fund, daughter of above
Austin Fremont, founder of Fremont Blue Events, daughter of Vincent Fremont