The Nebraska volleyball team headed to Louisville for the Sweet 16

For the third time in the past eight years, Nebraska’s road to the NCAA volleyball Final Four goes through the state of Kentucky.

Nebraska will be headed to Louisville, Kentucky, later this week for the Sweet 16. That became official on Saturday when the region’s No. 1 seed, Louisville, advanced by beating Purdue in three sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23.

If Purdue had won, the regional would have been played in Lincoln instead.

The Huskers advanced with a four-set win against Kansas on Friday.

Nebraska will play the Winner of Saturday’s Oregon-Arkansas match on Thursday. Louisville will play Baylor in the other regional semifinal.

Match times and TV information should be announced on Sunday.

In both 2015 and 2017, Nebraska played in regionals in Lexington, Kentucky, with the Huskers advancing both times and going on to win the national championship.

The good news for Nebraska fans is that they should be able to get tickets. That’s because the regional matches will be played at the KFC Yum! Center, and not the smaller on-campus arena in order to accommodate a much larger crowd, according to a Louisville spokesperson. Seating at the regular volleyball arena is limited to about 1,200.

The KFC YUM! Center is where the Nebraska Women’s basketball team played in the NCAA Tournament just eight months ago.

Louisville (28-2) has a lot of momentum in volleyball under Coach Dani Busboom Kelly, the former Nebraska player and Assistant coach. The Cardinal nearly reached the national championship match last season, losing in five sets in the semifinals against Wisconsin.

In October Louisville set a home attendance record at KFC Yum! Center with about 9,000 spectators for a match against Notre Dame.