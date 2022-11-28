The NDSU Lands Eight is the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team

FARGO, ND – North Dakota State had eight players named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team announced Monday, Nov. 28, by the league office.

NDSU claimed eight spots on the all-conference first team, highlighted by Hunter Luepke’s dual selection as the first team fullback and all-purpose player.

Other first team honorees were Offensive linemen Cody Mauch and Nash Jensen defensive end Spencer Waege linebacker James Kaczor and safeties Dawson Weber and Michael Tutsie .

NDSU long snapper Hunter Brozio was named to the All-MVFC second team.

Three Bison players earned Honorable mention – running back TaMerick Williams defensive tackle Will Mostaert and return specialist Jayden Price .

Well. 3 seed North Dakota State (9-2) is scheduled to host the 17th-ranked Montana Grizzlies (8-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 2:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale at GoBison.com/tickets.