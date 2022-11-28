The NDSU Lands Eight is the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team
Tim Sanger
Football
FARGO, ND – North Dakota State had eight players named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Team announced Monday, Nov. 28, by the league office.
NDSU claimed eight spots on the all-conference first team, highlighted by Hunter Luepke’s dual selection as the first team fullback and all-purpose player.
Other first team honorees were Offensive linemen Cody Mauch and Nash Jensendefensive end Spencer Waegelinebacker James Kaczorand safeties Dawson Weber and Michael Tutsie.
NDSU long snapper Hunter Brozio was named to the All-MVFC second team.
Three Bison players earned Honorable mention – running back TaMerick Williamsdefensive tackle Will Mostaert and return specialist Jayden Price.
Well. 3 seed North Dakota State (9-2) is scheduled to host the 17th-ranked Montana Grizzlies (8-4) in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship at 2:30 pm Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale at GoBison.com/tickets.