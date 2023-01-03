The NCAA Transformation committee proposes a larger basketball postseason

An NCAA committee that was charged with a wide-ranging examination of the future of major-college sports released a series of recommendations on Tuesday that could lead to an array of significant changes for the association’s most visible athletics programs.

The suggestions, which will be subject to approval by the Division I Board of Directors, include:

►Increasing the number of schools in NCAA Division I Championships to 25% of the schools sponsoring a given sport, as the sport is sponsored by more than 200 schools. In men’s and women’s basketball, which is sponsored by roughly 360 schools, this would set the stage for the possible increase in the fields from the current 68 to at least 90.

►Changing Division I’s revenue distribution system so that it would account for Athletic performance in sports other than men’s basketball. For decades, conferences’ collective performance in the men’s basketball tournament has been the determining factor in how one of the largest pools of money is divided.

