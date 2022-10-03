The NBA’s worst free-throw shooter Mason Plumlee changes his strategy… And he keeps missing!

Big men in the NBA have had problems with free throws since time first began.

From stars like Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard to Mason Plumleethe player with the worst shooting percentage from the free throw line in recent NBA seasons.

The Charlotte Hornets’ center Barely reached 39% last year (67/171), but he has decided to change his strategy to shoot more.

It was seen in the first NBA preseason game. The Hornets visited Boston’s TD Garden and Plumlee went to the floor with a radical change.

He decided to start throwing with his left hand.

Something Odd given he doesn’t have an injury right now, but he intends for it to be his change.

He was even seen warming up in the pre-practice warm-up by shooting left-handed three-pointers from the corner.

A minor improvement from Plumlee

In the game, Plumlee didn’t start off well, with two shots that were far from going in, but he finished with a more than decent 4/8 from the line in the beating suffered by his team, 93-134 against the reigning NBA Eastern Conference champions.

“It’s not a secret,” they said in closing.

“It’s not like something I have to lose based on how I was shooting last year.

“I don’t feel like it’s something that wasn’t uncomfortable.

“Since I saw that first one go in I stayed with it.

“It’s a good throw, I’ll stay that way. So that’s the way I’ll stay.”

Plumlee moved to the Hornets on August 6, 2021, when he and the draft rights to JT Thor were traded to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the draft rights to Balsa Koprivica.