The NBA’s top plays of 2022-23 so far (including the Boston Celtics!)
We are down to just days in the 2022 calendar year, but the 2022-23 NBA season is just getting started with the Boston Celtics among the hottest teams in the league this season, their recent stumbles aside.
To commemorate one of the wildest Offensive starts to an NBA season in recent memory, the Association’s Youtube page put together a staggeringly complex compilation of the very best plays of 2022-23 so far, and they did not pull any punches in assembling a veritable Tome of high-level basketball captured on tape in the first edition of their season-long exercise with an hour and then some of the plays for you to enjoy.
Take a look at the clip Embedded below to see what they managed to compile as we wait for the new year to arrive, with plenty of Celtics plays included, of course.
