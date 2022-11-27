The NBA’s top 10 players with the Longest wingspan for the 2022-23 season, include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and others

Even though the NBA now plays 3-point games, teams still want players with great wingspan. Victor Wembanyama, a top prospect, has a wingspan of 7 feet, and 8.0 inches. He protects the rim but can also shine from the perimeter.

Because big men are learning to shoot three-pointers, they have more wingspan. A rare Talent is a player who can shoot and has the length to stop shots and get rebounds.

The NBA players with the longest wingspan in the 2022-23 season are listed below.

#10 Giannis Antetokounmpo (7 feet, 3.0 inches)

Barely made the list, but he has had a bigger impact on the game than players who are much higher up. He has used his 7-foot-3 wingspan to great advantage throughout his career.

The NBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year for 2020 led the Milwaukee Bucks to Glory in 2021. At the moment, his average stats are 31.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks.

#9 Joel Embiid (7 feet, 5.0 inches)

Joel Embiid is arguably one of the league’s most dominant big men. He is a skilled player who is able to knock down shots from the perimeter, despite the fact that he has the size of Bully players in the paint.

Joel Embiid’s last 5 games: 32 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 3 BLK

59 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 7 BLK, 68% FG

42 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK, 56% FG

26 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 50% FG

33 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 1 BLK MVP numbers. pic.twitter.com/GxC3IRMLA7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 19, 2022

Embiid has a wingspan of 7 feet, and 5.0 inches which has assisted him in becoming one of the top shot blockers in the association. Throughout his seven-year career, he has also averaged 11.3% more rebounds than he scored.

#8 Deandre Ayton (7 feet, 5.5 inches)

Despite standing at 6-foot-11, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has an impressive wingspan of 7 feet, 5.5 inches.

Every year, Ayton continues to improve his game. He is doing a better job of protecting the rim, despite the fact that his rebounding has decreased in comparison to last year.

#7 Anthony Davis (7 feet, 5.5 inches)

Anthony Davis has been forced to bear analysis over the last two seasons. He was viewed as underperforming on the court and as incapable of maintaining his health by many.

Anthony Davis over the last 5 games: 37 PTS, 21 REB, 5 BLK, 64% FG

30 PTS, 18 REB, 3 STL, 63% FG

38 PTS, 16 REB, 4 BLK, 62% FG

37 PTS, 18 REB, 2 AST, 60% FG

25 PTS, 15 REB, 3 BLK, 77% FG pic.twitter.com/AeXloLVFl6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 26, 2022

Davis, on the other hand, has dominated his last five games. They took over for the Lakers when LeBron James wasn’t there. He became the first player in league history to record more than 35 points, more than 20 rebounds, more than 5 blocks, and more than 5 steals.

#6 Kristaps Porzingis (7 feet, 6.0 inches)

After being traded by the Dallas Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis is making a comeback. He had trouble in Dallas, but his time with the Washington Wizards has been better.

The big man is shooting 45.2% from the field and averaging 20.3 points and 8.7 rebounds.

#5 JaVale McGee (7 feet, 6.0 inches)

JaVale McGee has moved around the league a lot, but he always plays a crucial role. The big man has won three championships for putting his 7-foot-6 wingspan to good use. McGee is currently a rotation player for the Dallas Mavericks.

#4 Bol Bol (7 feet, 8.0 inches)

Despite having a short frame and a wingspan of 7 feet, and 8 inches, Bol Bol is a great three-point shooter for a big man. The youngster is in the top ten for the NBA Most Improved Player award in 2023 and is having an incredible season.

Bol is one of the Orlando Magic’s bright spots and has made a remarkable career leap. He is averaging 13.3 focuses, 8.2 bounce back, and shooting 41.7% from past the bend.

#3 Rudy Gobert (7 feet, 8.5 inches)

Rudy Gobert has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards over the course of the past five seasons. The Frenchman has cleaned the glass and protected the rim at an elite level with his 7-foot-8.5 wingspan.

After a huge summer move, Gobert is currently working for the Minnesota Timberwolves. For the second year in a row, he leads the league in rebounding.

#2 Boban Marjanovic (7 feet, 10 inches)

Boban Marjanovic is one of the league’s most beloved players. He has started every game of his career on the bench. He was traded to the Houston Rockets in the summer in exchange for Christian Wood after three years with the Dallas Mavericks.

#1 Mo Bamba (7 feet, 10 inches)

Following his selection as the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, many people had high hopes for Mo Bamba. He has unfortunately fallen short of those levels.

Despite having the NBA’s longest wingspan (7 feet 10 inches), the Texas native has not established himself as an exceptional rim protector or rebounder. He showed glimpses during the previous season, but he started slowly in 2022-23.