The NBA’s Official AR Game Launches January 2023

Niantic’s latest augmented reality game will be available free to play on iOS and Android devices.

This past June, we learned that the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are partnering with Niantic, the developer behind Pokémon GO and Pikmin Bloomis NBA All-Worlda location-based augmented reality (AR) mobile game that will have you Exploring the real world in search of digital collectibles and interactive mini-games.

This week we learned that the officially-licensed game will be launching on iOS and Android devices on January 24th, 2023. The announcement was made on the game’s official Twitter account alongside a short video teaser.

According to the team, additional behind-the-scenes footage as well as various player tutorials will be released over the coming weeks. You’ll need all the help you can get as you go head-to-head with NBA legends.

As you dominate the virtual court, you’ll unlock officially-licensed NBA Merchandise you can use to customize your in-game avatar. NBA All-World is scheduled to launch on January 24th, 2023. The game will be available free-to-play on compatible iOS and Android devices.

For more information check out the official blog update here.

Image Credit: Niantic