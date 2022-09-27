The NBA’s new app gives a ‘Tik-Tok like’ feel, offers access to exclusive content

The NBA’s “newly refreshed free mobile app” includes “new videos and other features that aim to increase its engagement with fans while not angering the companies that pay billions to broadcast live games,” according to Ina Fried of AXIOS.com. The new version of the app, released today, includes a “range of archived content and new documentaries, including more than 500 hours of classic games.” The app also will offer “live video, including pregame and postgame press conferences, pregame shows” from RSNs and “Crunch Time,” a new show Hosted by Jared Greenberg offering “‘whip-around’ coverage of multiple games in progress.” The league is “relying on its partnership with Microsoft to provide the cloud and AI know-how for new personalized elements of the app.” NBA officials “downplayed the notion that the new app will step on the toes of ESPN and other broadcast partners.” NBA SVP Andrew Yaffe said, “It’s about making it easier to be an NBA fan. We’ve worked with them (and) showed them what we’re thinking” (AXIOS.com, 9/27).

BEHIND THE SCENES: THE VERGE’s Jasmine Hicks writes a “major part” of the NBA app’s “individualized user experience is a ‘For You’ vertical video feed that will show Highlights from NBA games featuring ‘behind-the-scenes access to players and teams,’ NBA -related shows, content from influencers, and the SiriusXM show ‘NBA Today’ as well as showcase partnered channels like Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.” Another “modern social media feature” the app includes is its “stories.” Similar to Snapchat, Instagram, and others, it has a “horizontal selection of expiring videos that show top plays or dunks and other NBA-related news.” The NBA also has a “new membership program,” called NBA ID. This free membership will offer “access to exclusive content, like pre and postgame press conferences and shows, ticket promotions, prizes gained through Fantasy game sweepstakes, exclusive voting campaigns, and more” (THEVERGE.com, 9/27).

GAMBLING ELEMENT: SPORTTECHIE’s Andrew Cohen writes several “gambling elements are present in the new NBA app,” including the “return of the Weekly NBA Betstream produced by NBA TV that shares betting Insights on live games, in addition to betting-focused games Streams on League Pass .” Partners such as FanDuel, DraftKings, Action Network and Bleacher Report also will “share content in the NBA app.” “Crunch Time” will have “over and under gambling layout features and discussions that will be universal to all US-based app users” (SPORTTECHIE.com, 9/27).