The NBA’s five most surprising lineups

The five most surprising lineups—good and bad—to start the NBA season.

The Kings’ starting five: +22.5 pts per 100 possessions in 41 mins over five games

The grouping of De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Rookie Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis has had a little bit of everything.

Elite rebounding marks, grabbing nearly 30% of its own misses while gobbling up nearly 83% of its opponents’ misfires. Ample shooting, knocking down almost 53% of its shots and 42% of its triples, even with Barnes and Sabonis struggling mightily from deep so far. (The smooth-shooting Murray’s been such an instant fit in this way.) And the defense has been surprisingly solid. That’s due in large part to this group, which has allowed 93.2 points per 100 possessions—a rate that would stand as the league’s best mark on a teamwide scale thus far. The lineup also plays at a blistering pace of 104 possessions per 48 minutes.

