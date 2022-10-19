The NBA’s Big Winner May Be a Big Loser

The 2022-23 NBA season is here, and you haven’t even figured out if your favorite NFL team is a disaster or not! (If it’s the Carolina Panthers, yes, disaster, sorry.) Let’s address some early basketball questions:

Ugh. This comes from my Wolves-suffering editor, who is prone to excitedly waving his arms and walking up to Strangers to ask the same question. I’m ignoring it. (The answer is…no. The plucky and likable Wolves made the Playoffs last season, and this summer traded away beloved imp Pat Beverley and half of the Mall of America to land defensive pillar Rudy Golbert, but don’t start making Minneapolis hotel reservations for June. Yet.)

What does the Headline mean by a “winner may be a loser”?

It means: Victor! A handful of teams begin the season with legit-to-questionable title hopes: Defending Champs Golden State, Boston, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Dallas, Memphis, Phoenix, Miami, Denver, the Clippers, the mildly delusional Lakers, and maaaaaybe Bizarro World Brooklyn. Then there’s the Timberwolves, then a dull chunk of rudderless mediocrity, and last, a cellar of hopefuls eager to out-stink each other for the chance to get the No. 1 pick and draft French Sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama appears to be what he’s hyped to be: a 7-foot-3—or is he 7-foot-4?—franchise-altering Terminator who plays like a combination of Magic and Kareem, if Magic and Kareem could shoot corner 3s. There’s even a Nifty consolation prize for the team picking second: dazzling G League point guard Scoot Henderson.

This means the NBA’s race for the bottom may be as compelling as the title chase, with teams trying to be awful without being obvious and tacky about it. The league has tried to disincentivize “tanking” by giving the worst Clubs only a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick, but what would you rather have: pride, or a 14% chance at maybe the Greatest NBA prospect since Wilt? Utah declared its Intentions by trading away most of its talent, and looked for San Antonio Coach Gregg Popovich to spend Timeouts reading Naval history to the plunging Spurs.

What’s up with the Donnybrook at Warriors practice?

The Bay Dynasty styles itself as a meta, modern, Silicon Valley-style workplace, but it got old-fashioned ugly at practice a couple of weeks ago, when the Veteran Enforcer Draymond Green took a swing at teammate Jordan Poole. Green was fined and apologized, but in the wake of the incident, the Warriors signed Poole and colleague Andrew Wiggins to substantial long-term contracts, leaving Green’s future with the team…murky at best. Does Draymond (who holds a player option for next season) make it through the season without more trouble, or do the Warriors start turning on each other? Or is that question a false binary that hacky columnists put in NBA season preview articles—and the Warriors stay awesome because they have Steph Curry and an avalanche of young talent (Poole, Moses Moody, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga)? Yeah: probably the latter.

It was a good weekend for Philadelphia sports fans.

Photo:



Chris Szagola/Associated Press





The Sixers are a hot pick to win the East. Why?

Because Joel Embiid is playing at an MVP level, James Harden says he’s fit and motivated (and we’re choosing to believe him this time), the Celtics are breaking in a new head coach, and who knows what unfolds in Brooklyn after an offseason in which star Kevin Durant reportedly asked for a trade and the removal of the head coach and general manager (he received none of the above). The other reason to fear the Sixers is that the Eagles are 6-0 and atop the NFL, the third-place Phillies are on the doorstep of the World Series, and it’s possible we’re amid a growing Philadelphiazation of American sports. Prepare yourself.

Why should I be happy about the NBA’s change to the “take foul?”

Because “take fouls”—the practice of fouling an opposing player in transition in order to stop a breakaway—are a highlight-depriving NBA scourge. The NBA has raised the penalty on taking fouls: It used to be just a side-out possession for the opponent, but now, with the exception of the game’s final two minutes, it’s a one-shot foul, plus the opponent keeps possession. That should cut back on the nonsense. Do you appreciate Windmill dunks, alley-oops and other gravity-defying Offensive plays? Of course you do. You will like this change.

I don’t really like basketball. Talk me out of it.

You’ve made it this far and you’re not an NBA fan? Hmm. As always, I direct the skeptics to Curry, the Revolutionary distance shooter who makes the game feel joyful in a way not experienced since Jordan. Dallas’s Luka Doncic is also worth the ticket, as is Denver’s big man savant Nikola Jokic. Kawhi Leonard’s back with the Clippers after a long injury layoff, and LeBron James is LeBron James, still, 20 seasons in. If you really want to be dazzled, give yourself 20 minutes worth of Ja Morant, the Memphis leaper who does at least two things per game that make you wonder if he’s visiting from outer space. Ditto Zion Williamson in New Orleans, if he’s truly recovered from his busted right foot.

Still, if I could watch only one player, it would be Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Humble wrecking ball who guided the Bucks to a title in 2021 and probably could have gotten them there in 2022 if not for a late injury to teammate Khris Middleton. Fluid and powerful, Antetokounmpo bends the game like no other player: You might know exactly what he wants to do, and still have no idea how to stop him. He’s the most Relentless player in the league, and the alarming part is he’s still getting better.

Also: Go to YouTube and watch some Victor Wembanyama highlights! He really is all that. I’m considering tanking the season myself.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS Who’s your pick for the 2022-23 NBA title? What about for MVP?

Write to Jason Gay at [email protected]