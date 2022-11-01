The NBA world reacts to the latest Kawhi Leonard injury news

The Los Angeles Clippers have been without star forward Kawhi Leonard for all but two games this season. That’s going to continue for a while.

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk reported on Monday that, in addition to missing Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets, Leonard will not make Los Angeles’ upcoming two-game road trip against the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will not join the Clippers on the upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue said Leonard is frustrated but “getting better and that’s the most important thing.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 1, 2022

As Leonard has missed the last three games, this means that he will miss no less than six straight before returning to action.

I’m sorry, but this Kawhi situation is definitely a setback. This is not normal — Josh Lloyd (@redrock_bball) November 1, 2022

I didn’t expect Kawhi to play more than ~60 games in the RS, but I thought he’d be at a better point health wise than where he’s currently at https://t.co/kHwfhmXlZD — Mohamed (@MoeSquare) November 1, 2022

Kawhi is starting to feel like a modern day Grant Hill https://t.co/Tsh8RZchee — Robert (@mkerobert) November 1, 2022

I said it before the season started. The Clippers are the last team I’m worried about. Kawhi and Pg only play half the season or less https://t.co/drUB6nE54c — Your Grace 🤴🏾 (@djhomicide) November 1, 2022

It’s hard to find good news with something like this. But given that we’re still in the early stages of the season, a team being cautious with a star player is to be expected. There’s plenty of time for the Clippers to make up for any lost ground that may come.

That said, two issues make this situation unique.

One, Los Angeles has struggled without Leonard. The Clippers dropped back-to-back road games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, then lost at home to the New Orleans Pelicans. And these games weren’t close. The closest loss was by eight points and on average, the Clippers lost the three games by more than 14 points.

Two, Leonard’s injury history is troubling. They missed almost all of the 2017-18 season. More recently, they missed the entire 2021-22 season. Even assuming he does come back for the November 6 home game against the Utah Jazz, Leonard will have played in only three of his team’s first 10 games.

Leonard has shown that he’s still an elite player when on the floor. But the latest injury news is the latest in what’s been a troubling trend for Leonard, the Clippers and their fans.