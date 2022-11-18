The NBA world reacts to Kyrie Irving’s reported return date

Kyrie Irving’s suspension is coming to an end.

TNT’s Chris Haines reported Thursday that the controversial Brooklyn Nets guard is expected to return Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources say @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 17, 2022

Thursday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers will be the eighth game Irving has missed under his suspension. The Nets suspended him on Nov. 3 for a minimum of five games after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts, acted inappropriately at a media conference, and didn’t apologize (until after the suspension).

The Nets laid out six steps Irving had to take before being reinstated: Offering an apology, donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes, taking both sensitivity and antisemitic training, and meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai and the team’s execs to talk about what he’s learned during this entire process.

The Nets are 4-3 during Irving’s suspension entering Thursday night’s game. Irving is averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season.

NBA fans on Twitter seemed in agreement that Irving had served his penalty and deserved to return.

“Translation: the Nets were losing so they need Kyrie back to save them,” tweeted one user.

“Does Kyrie Irving return to the Nets help them win more games or lose more games?” asked Paulo Alves.

Tsai pushed it too long — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) November 17, 2022

Translation: the nets were losing so they need Kyrie back to save them — Ndabz (@Ndabzz23) November 17, 2022

Does Kyrie Irving return to the Nets help them win more games or lose more games? — Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) November 17, 2022

It’s ’bout damn time 😤 — Mukendi Mpoyi (@OriginalMukz) November 17, 2022

[Chris Haynes, TNT]