The NBA Took Away The Knicks 2025 Second Round Pick For Tampering With Jalen Brunson, Which Is Pretty Much Stealing In My Book

BAHAHAHA. Is that the best you got, Adam Silver? Roger Goodell takes away first round Picks from the Patriots every time Bill Belichick sneezes funny. But Leon Rose loses a 2nd round pick in the NBA Draft by locking up a future All-Star for mid-range starting point guard money before the legalized tampering period or whatever nonsensical shit they have when Woj and Shams start Unloading bombs and missiles on Twitter ? I’m not sure how the Knicks are going to handle losing an asset like that three years from now, outside of the Gigantic stack of draft picks Leon has been collecting over the years.

What an Absolute STEAL that is so good, I’m gonna remix the Leon graphic that I throw in every blog where Leon swindles some poor, unsuspecting franchise.

Let’s see how Mark Cuban is handling all this.

That’s a shame. Doubly so since the Knicks have the Mavs draft pick this year, which unfortunately for the Knicks is Top 10 protected since Dallas is flirting with a bottom 10 record now that they lost the rock that balled his ass off even when Luka was out in the Playoffs .