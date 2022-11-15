The NBA Has A New League Leader

A lot of the NBA Headlines so far this season have been about the Milwaukee Bucks.

You shouldn’t be surprised about that because the Bucks are playing some incredible, lights-out basketball, with Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly on his way to another MVP trophy.

But while the Bucks have been generating the most noise, another team has been quietly building a better record.

With their comeback win tonight, and the Milwaukee Bucks loss, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 11-3. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 15, 2022

Following their win last night and the Bucks’ loss, the Boston Celtics now have the best record in the NBA with 11-3.

Yes, the Bucks might be talked about more, but the Celtics are now having a better season.

How long will this last?

Celtics Strong

The dominance of the Celtics shouldn’t be a shock, this team made the NBA Finals last season after all.

Still, there were more than a few people who didn’t think they’d have a season as good as the last one.

With the major coaching change and a few unfortunate injuries before the start of the year, the Celtics were seen as something of underdogs.

But even with a roster that is missing a few stars and a new Coach enjoying his first year on the job, the Celtics are heating up.

They are obviously very intent on returning to the Finals, but they will have a lot of competition along the way.

The Bucks are still 10-3, which is a stunning record, while the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and even the Washington Wizards are playing well.

And no one should count out the Miami Heat, who showed signs of their greatness on Monday night too.

The Celtics are now the best team in the league – now it’s all about holding onto it.