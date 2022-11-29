The NBA Foundation receives a record $1M contribution from Google Pixel

On Giving Tuesday, known as “the biggest celebration of generosity” that is celebrating its 10th anniversary, Google Pixel announced that they will be contributing $1 million to the NBA Foundation. This donation is the largest for the Foundation to date from an NBA partner.

Similar to the NBA Foundation, Google Pixel has had a history of supporting Historically Black Colleges and universities. The partnership between Google Pixel and the NBA dates back to 2021, when Google Pixel was named as the league’s official fan phone and the Google search engine was named as its official search Trends and fan Insights partner. In February 2022, Google Pixel also Sponsored the NBA’s 2022 HBCU classic, where images of players from Howard University and Morgan State were captured on Google Pixel phones and aired throughout the All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

This was a continuation of Google’s “Seen on Pixel” initiative Featured during Super Bowl LVI. “Seen on Pixel”, which parallels similar values ​​to the Foundation, focuses on image equity in camera technology specifically highlighting the disservice of Black and brown Athletes being poorly lit in group photos.

This donation specifically supports the NBA’s HBCU Fellowship Program as well NBA Foundation partners focused on helping Black youth have Careers in the STEM, sports and media industries. According to NBAFoundation.com, the Fellowship program provides career-development opportunities in the business of basketball for undergraduate and graduate students from HBCUs, with Scholars participating in a paid 10-week summer Internships in various departments such as marketing, corporate partnerships and social responsibility.

The contribution will help the NBA Foundation continue its mission to Invest in school-to-career and workforce development for Blacks aged 14-24, ultimately creating greater economic opportunity in the Black community. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $53 million in Grants since its 2020 launch (as of October 2022). Additionally, the Foundation remains committed to taking the necessary steps to continue the work it started with the help of partners like Google Pixel.