The NBA Eastern Conference Is More Competitive Than Ever

The NBA is a wild place and in some seasons the Western Conference is stronger than the Eastern Conference.

Then, in other years, the East is far better than the West.

Right now, both sides of the NBA are incredibly strong, but the East just got a huge boost when Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That deal, which shocked many, made the East even stronger.

Now the conference has the likes of Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and many more.

There are several great teams in the East with big Threes and strong cores.

Hoop Central put it best: “The East is stacked.”

East Is A Beast

It really has been a long time since the Eastern Conference was so fierce.

But which of these teams has the best chance to make it to the top and then the NBA Finals?

Conventional wisdom says the Boston Celtics are the top dogs considering they were in the Finals last season.

But don’t count out the Bucks, the 76ers, the Miami Heat, or others.

In fact, you shouldn’t count out any of these teams.

There have been times when this current NBA offseason has seemed more quiet than normal, but things are looking very exciting and impressive as the summer comes to an end.

The Western Conference has some stellar teams but, right now, all eyes are on the East to see which squad overtakes the rest and claims the title of Eastern Conference champions.