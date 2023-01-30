The NBA Championship Formula Part I (Revisited): Where’s The D?

The New Orleans Pelicans are 51 games into the regular season.

An eight-game losing streak has the Pels sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference.

Seven weeks ago, New Orleans was tied with Memphis atop the standings.

Since that 18-9 start the Pelicans have gone 8-16, and have transitioned from everyone’s sleeper pick to make a run to the NBA Finals to possibly the league’s biggest collection of question marks and “what ifs.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button