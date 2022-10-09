The NBA 2K23 MyTeam Card That Is Going To Change The Mode

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92’s Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference during an … [+] exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

There has been no announcement, but it only makes sense. A Victor Wembanyama card is likely coming to NBA 2K23 at some point over the next 6-8 months.

When it arrives, expect it to blow up whatever pack series it is included in, and for the price of the card to perhaps break records in the auction house.

In the event you’re unaware who Wembanyama is, here is about all you need to know when considering how Unstoppable his card will be when and if it debuts in NBA 2K23’s MyTeam.

Wembanyama is a legit 7-foot-5 French prospect expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. In case you’re questioning if Wembanyama is really that tall, take a look at this short video of him standing next to countryman and current Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert.

Wembanyama is like a cross between Gobert and Kevin Durant with his size, shot-blocking ability, athleticism and legit and NBA three-point range.

Wembanyama and his pro Squad from France, Metropolitans 92, recently competed in a pair of games against a G-League Ignite team that Featured Consensus No. 2 prospect Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama dropped 37 points with 7 threes and five blocked shots. In a rematch, Wembanyama had 36 points.

LeBron James described the 18-year-old as an “alien.”

It’s very likely that’s what he will look like in NBA 2K once his render hits the MyTeam streets.

Over the past few years, there have been super-tall players with high three-point ratings such as the Dark Matter Yao Ming from NBA 2K22. Depending on when the Wembanyama card is released, it could be even Quicker than the Yao card which popular competitive player TyDeBo shows off in the video below.

The top draft Picks are usually released in MyTeam in June, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see 2K potentially get a Wembanyama card out a bit earlier simply because of his Popularity and the potential of his card.