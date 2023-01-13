The National Endowment for the Arts announces Vermont Grants

Vermont Business Magazine The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has announced 12 Grants totaling $210,000 to Vermont arts and cultural organizations, including one Literature Fellowship to a Vermont Poetry translator.

The Vermont Awards are part of more than $34 million in NEA funding to support the arts nationwide.

“Together, these Grants show the NEA’s support Nationwide for strengthening our arts and cultural ecosystems, providing Equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contributing to the health of our communities and our economy,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. “I encourage everyone to explore these projects and the ways they help provide inspiration, understanding, and opportunities for us to live more artful lives.”

“We’re Grateful for the support of the NEA in helping to sustain and expand the important work of Vermont’s arts and culture sector, and we congratulate these outstanding Vermont organizations and Poetry Translator on their much-deserved awards,” said Vermont Arts Council Interim Executive Director Amy Cunningham.

The Vermont recipients and the award categories are:

Challenge America Awards – Challenge America Awards are awarded in all artistic disciplines to reach historically underserved communities that have rich and dynamic cultural identities.

Retreat Farm, Brattleboro, $10,000

River Gallery School, Brattleboro, $10,000

Grants for Arts Projects – The NEA’s largest grant program, Grants for Arts Projects provides funding for a wide variety of projects in 15 artistic disciplines and fields, supporting public engagement with, and access to, various forms of art across the nation; the creation of excellent art; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

The Clemmons Family Farm, Charlotte VT, $25,000

Community Engagement Lab, Montpelier, $30,000

Dominican Republic Education and Mentoring Project, Milton, $20,000

Marble House Project, Dorset, VT, $10,000

Northern Stage Company, White River Junction, $10,000

Stowe Story Labs, Stowe, $25,000

Vermont Folklife Center, Middlebury, $40,000

VSA Vermont, St. Albans, $10,000

Weston Playhouse Theatre, Weston, $10,000

The next deadline for organizations interested in applying for Grants for Arts Projects are Feb. 9 and July 6, 2023; visit https://www.arts.gov/grants/grants-for-arts-projects for more information.

Robin Myers of Washington, VT, was awarded a $10,000 Literature (Poetry Translation) Fellowship. Literature Fellowships support the translation of literary prose, poetry, and drama from Writers around the world into English, broadening access to these Writers and their stories. The NEA awarded Grants to 22 translators, ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 for a total of $300,000 to translate works from 10 languages ​​and 16 countries.

For more information on the projects included in the NEA grant announcement, visit https://www.arts.gov/news.

About the National Endowment for the Arts

Established by Congress in 1965, the NEA is the independent federal agency whose funding and support gives Americans the opportunity to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities. Through partnerships with state arts agencies, local leaders, other federal agencies, and the philanthropic sector, the NEA supports arts learning, affirms and celebrates America’s rich and diverse cultural heritage, and extends its work to promote equal access to the arts in every community across America. For more information, visit www.arts.gov.

About the Vermont Arts Council

The Vermont Arts Council envisions a Vermont where all people have access to the arts and creativity in their lives, education, and communities. Engagement with the arts transforms individuals, connects us more deeply to each other, energizes the economy, and sustains the vibrant cultural landscape that makes Vermont a great place to live. Since 1965, the Council has been the state’s primary provider of funding, advocacy, and information for the arts in Vermont. Learn more at www.vermontartscouncil.org

1/12/2023. MONTPELIER, VT—Vermont Arts Council