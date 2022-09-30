The Nash Brothers star as the Abington High football team defeats North Quincy

QUINCY — Brothers AJ and Mason Nash owe plenty to their parents.

But according to Abington High Assistant football Coach Ed Reilly, Sue Nash (mom) is to thank for their gridiron prowess.

“Both those Nash boys, they have their mom’s guts,” said Reilly with a laugh. “I’m happy for his parents to see the two boys out there playing together and being successful, it’s great. His dad (Adam) never had a career like his boys had.”

The Nash Brothers had their Fingerprints all over Abington’s 20-14 win over North Quincy on Thursday.

With senior Captain and star running back Isaiah Ricketson sidelined due to injury (“I guess he’s day-to-day just like all of us,” said Reilly), Mason Nash, a freshman, made his varsity debut against the Raiders. They fit in just fine, rushing eight times for 66 yards. His 38-yard run, the longest play of the day, set up Abington’s first touchdown (a 2-yard run by Ryan Simonetti).

Cohasset's Will Baker lowers his shoulders and drives through Abington's AJ Nash during fourth quarter action of their game against Abington at Cohasset High on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

“It was awesome, it was so fun and the team played so well,” said Mason Nash. “I loved it.”

The rookie earned high praise from his teammates.

“This kid’s great,” said junior running back Will LeBlanc (we didn’t forget about his big day, keep reading) of Mason Nash.

“They had some huge runs for us,” said AJ Nash.

AJ Nash, a junior, was effective in the running game (eight carries for 43 yards) but his impact was felt on the defensive side of the ball. The safety intercepted two passes (at Abington’s 20 and the other at Abington’s 10) in the second half to thwart promising North Quincy drives. Those turnovers helped the Green Wave hold a 34-11 edge in Offensive plays in the second half.

“That was all the line and the linebackers,” said AJ Nash of the picks. “They were forcing the pressure, making the quarterback make not-great decisions and then he just threw it to me and I made a play.”

Abington's Lucas Foley, Ryan Simonetti, and Aidan Powers bring down Cohasset's Liam Appleton during third quarter action of their game against Cohasset at Cohasset High on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Thursday’s win won’t soon be Forgotten in the Nash household.

“They’re both great kids, they just work hard.” Said Reilly. “For Mason as a freshman to step up like he did today, I can’t say I wasn’t expecting it because I have a lot of faith in him and I really see his talent. It’s there and he works.”

