The Nash Brothers star as the Abington High football team defeats North Quincy

QUINCY — Brothers AJ and Mason Nash owe plenty to their parents.

But according to Abington High Assistant football Coach Ed Reilly, Sue Nash (mom) is to thank for their gridiron prowess.

“Both those Nash boys, they have their mom’s guts,” said Reilly with a laugh. “I’m happy for his parents to see the two boys out there playing together and being successful, it’s great. His dad (Adam) never had a career like his boys had.”

The Nash Brothers had their Fingerprints all over Abington’s 20-14 win over North Quincy on Thursday.

With senior Captain and star running back Isaiah Ricketson sidelined due to injury (“I guess he’s day-to-day just like all of us,” said Reilly), Mason Nash, a freshman, made his varsity debut against the Raiders. They fit in just fine, rushing eight times for 66 yards. His 38-yard run, the longest play of the day, set up Abington’s first touchdown (a 2-yard run by Ryan Simonetti).

“It was awesome, it was so fun and the team played so well,” said Mason Nash. “I loved it.”

The rookie earned high praise from his teammates.

“This kid’s great,” said junior running back Will LeBlanc (we didn’t forget about his big day, keep reading) of Mason Nash.

“They had some huge runs for us,” said AJ Nash.

AJ Nash, a junior, was effective in the running game (eight carries for 43 yards) but his impact was felt on the defensive side of the ball. The safety intercepted two passes (at Abington’s 20 and the other at Abington’s 10) in the second half to thwart promising North Quincy drives. Those turnovers helped the Green Wave hold a 34-11 edge in Offensive plays in the second half.

“That was all the line and the linebackers,” said AJ Nash of the picks. “They were forcing the pressure, making the quarterback make not-great decisions and then he just threw it to me and I made a play.”

Thursday’s win won’t soon be Forgotten in the Nash household.

“They’re both great kids, they just work hard.” Said Reilly. “For Mason as a freshman to step up like he did today, I can’t say I wasn’t expecting it because I have a lot of faith in him and I really see his talent. It’s there and he works.”

“We’re going to look back on this in 30 years and be like we played amazing together, our whole team,” said AJ Nash. “We’re going to be so proud of how far our team came.”

The win was No. 304 for Abington’s Jim Kelliher, who is in his 49th year as the Green Wave’s head coach. According to the Boston Herald’s Danny Venturathat moves Kelliher into a tie for fourth all-time in the state’s history with Bill Broderick and Tom Lopez.

LeBlanc Slate

Just two weeks ago, the Green Wave stood at 0-2 and were reeling following losses to Cohasset and Apponequet. Abington was going through growing pains breaking in a young roster after graduating a big and talented senior class from last year’s Div. 6 state finalist team.

Now, the Green Wave are back on track after defeating Sandwich and North Quincy.

“We never accept losing around here,” said Reilly. “We had a tough week of practice and we let them know we weren’t happy and we needed more. They certainly gave it to us tonight. We’re just hoping the momentum continues.

“I always thought (the potential) was there, I always believed in these guys. I don’t think my belief in them ever changed, I just think we’re just very inexperienced and we’re starting to get some experience. The reality is we only had two returning starters, maybe two-and-a-half so they needed some time.”

LeBlanc also played a starring role. After toting the ball just three times for nine yards in the first half, he was Abington’s workhorse in the second half. He finished the day with 19 carries for 138 yards, highlighted by TD runs of 23 and 32 yards. The 32-yarder turned out to be the winning score and put Abington up 20-14 with 10:31 to play.

“This is a great win,” said LeBlanc. “I think we needed a win like this where we needed to play like that. Without our star running back, without our senior running back, our senior captain (Ricketson), I think everyone stepped up and did what they needed to do.”

LeBlanc credited his Offensive line for opening up big holes in the second half. Senior Captains Jeff Buckley and Trent Patterson allowed LeBlanc to have 10 second-half carries pick up five or more yards.

“My linemen made wide-open holes all day, great blocks by the running back,” said LeBlanc. “We played as a team.

“(In the second half) I was just seeing holes, holes all around. It was just wide-open Lanes everywhere for me from the line.”

The Green Wave’s defense also stepped up, rising to the occasion in some adverse situations. Four Raider drives ended in Abington territory without points.

“That was probably the best defense we played all year,” said LeBlanc.

Iron sharpens iron

Like Abington, North Quincy boasts a youth-filled roster. After opening the year with blowout wins (44-0 over Somerville and 36-6 over Malden Catholic), the Raiders found themselves on the wrong side of their first close game of the season.

The Raiders closed non-league play against a team that ended its season at Gillette and opens Patriot League play next week against a team won at Gillette in Scituate.

“We want to play good teams,” said North Quincy Coach Ryan Craig. “That’s the only way you get better is to play good teams. You stand up to these teams and you give it your best shot, that’s how I believe that you grow as a program and as a team.”

The Raiders defense struggled to get off the field in the second half and the offense struggled to stay on it. North Quincy opened the second half with a two-play drive that ended with a Nash interception and followed it with a three-play drive that ended in the end zone. North Quincy’s third and final possession in the half ended with a pick after six plays.

“Abington played pretty well,” said Craig. “They got off the ball, they got into us a little bit and they drove us down the field. Defensively and offensively they beat us in the trenches and we didn’t have an answer.”

Quarterback Mikey Galligan showed the upside and downside of starting an inexperienced, but brimming-with-talent sophomore. Both of Galligan’s TD throws were of the spectacular, ‘How did he do that?’ variety.

His first TD pass, a 5-yard TD pass to junior Nate Sampson, came when he scrambled around long enough to allow Sampson to break open in the end zone.

In the third quarter on a third-and-10, Galligan looked to be in big trouble as the Abington pass rush forced him out of the pocket. But just as he was running out of space near the sideline running to his left, he unfurled an against-the-grain throw for a 25-yard TD pass to Grant Murphy.

Both of Galligan’s interceptions came on throws into traffic.

“Mike is a sophomore quarterback, he did some great things and some not-so-great things,” said Craig. “He’s going to make mistakes but it’s a learning process and sometimes as you learn, you have to make mistakes. If he learns from his mistakes, we’ll be better for it. We just got to keep moving forward.”