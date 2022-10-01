The Musical” – The Belltower

For the Fall Theater show, Mount Aloysius College will be performing Junie B. Jones: The Musical. In the show, Junie B. Jones, played by senior Ally Ritchey, enters first grade. But after being dumped by her friend Lucille (Maddie Caldwell), Junie B. must find her place being a first grader. The audience will watch as Junie B. Jones faces the growing pains most kids face in some way or another while growing up, like losing her best friend, needing glasses, and not being able to play in the school kickball game. However, she will find new friends along the way like Herbert (Benjamin Michaels), the new kid at school, and Sheldon (Dillon Trausi), the lovable and lactose intolerant nerd.

Junie B. Jones is Ally’s third musical at Mount Aloysius; she has previously played Violet in Charlie Brown Christmas and Becky Two Shoes in Urinetown. Ally is excited to be in the show and playing one of her favorite childhood characters. “She is probably the sassiest, wittiest first grader there is. I am super excited to be Junie B. because I grew up reading all the books. Overall, I’m happy that I get to spend my senior year with my Theater friends, doing what we love. Junie B. Jones will definitely be one for the memory book.”

The show is directed by Dan Evers, the Theater Professor at Mount Aloysius College. Junie B. Jones: The Musical is Evers’s third show at Mount Aloysius College after arriving at the college in Fall 2021. Through the 2021-2022 school year, Evers directed A Charlie Brown Christmas during the fall semester, and Urinetown in the spring semester, with the donations from the show going to a Scholarship in Honor of a previous Mount Aloysius College student, Tim Michrina, who unfortunately passed away in 2021.

Evers thought that Junie B. Jones the Musical was the perfect choice for a fall show, especially for children who have gone through the social effects of the Covid. “I picked Junie B. Jones because I really felt like there was a story that everyone could relate to. In particular, I felt like, especially coming out of Covid, there is still a lot of fear that kids have, and a lot of unknowns still trying out how to deal with their emotions.”

For a lot of children, finding characters who go through the same situations that they themselves go through can be hard to find, but Evers believes that Junie B. can be that relatable character for them. “To me, Junie B. Jones is someone who really kind of tackles those issues. I think it’s great for kids to have that person that they can relate to and whether it be Junie B. or the other characters they see in the show.”

While Junie B. Jones the book series came out in the 90s and early 2000s, Evers believes that everyone, whether the series was before their time, or after their time, can watch the show and still have an enjoyable time. “Well, unfortunately, when you get to be my age, a lot of things seem to be from the past. Junie B Jones is one of those books that came out when I wasn’t a kid, but I was definitely made aware of them and it was something that my younger sister used to read growing up. The great thing is now, when I look at even my students, a lot of them have read Junie B Jones and are familiar with Junie B. Jones. There is something kind of nostalgic about that and it, in a way, brings back their childhood. And on the flip side for the children who haven’t seen it yet.”

Junie B. Jones has a Gigantic variability in its characters on stage that everyone will be able to identify with. Outside of the quirky Junie B. Jones, the experience of being a new kid in class can be seen in Junie B.’s new best friend Herb. Parents who come to see the show may be able to identify with Junie B. Jones’ parents, whether it reminds them of putting their kids on the bus on the first day of school or watching them in the schoolwide kickball game. Evers, commenting on the variety of characters the show has to relate to, said, “All these characters in the musical are someone who each child can relate to. I think it’s really important in this day and age that there is representation in terms of our characteristics or personalities and we see that.”

While on the outside, Junie B. Jones may seem like a musical meant solely for children, but there are a lot of different elements that every audience member can relate to, whether they be a first grader like Junie B. Jones or the grandfather who brought her there to share a special experience. Lindsay Sekeres, a senior at Mount Aloysius College and Assistant stage manager for the show, also believes that everyone can personally connect with the show. “Junie B Jones is a show for everyone. She struggles with things like friend breakups and not understanding something in class and we’ve all been there once or twice!”

Mount Aloysius College’s Junie B. Jones: The Musical will be performed in Alumni Hall. Performances will be open to the public on Thursday, October 27th, and Friday, October 28th, at 6:30 PM. On Saturday, October 29th, the college will also be hosting a Matinee performance at 10:30 AM. On top of those three performances, Mount Aloysius College will also be performing another two shows on October 28th earlier in the day that will be for local school districts who have been invited to see the show. These two specific showings will not be open to the public. The shows that are open to the public, however, will be free, with donations optional. The cast invites everyone to come and see the show and plans to give the audience a show to remember. Whether you are taking your kids or younger cousins ​​to see the show, or if you just go by yourself or some friends without any children tagging along, you are bound to have a great time!