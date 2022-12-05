The most underpaid players in NBA history

Seasons overpaid vs. underpaid: 4-9

Real Value: $315,672,581

Career earnings: $257,859,052

Difference: $57,813,529 (22.42 percent)



Some may not remember it, but due to injury troubles regarding his ankles, Stephen Curry didn’t hit full flamethrowing MVP level until later on in his career, leading to him agreeing to an unimpressive, four-year, $44 million extension in October of 2012, one that would go on to change the landscape of the NBA.

That bargain of an extension allowed the Warriors to build a Juggernaut at levels previously unseen in the NBA, so at least Golden State smartly took advantage of the favorable situation it found itself in.

In Curry’s first MVP season of 2014-15, he averaged 23.8 points and 7.7 assists while leading the Warriors to a 67-15 campaign and making just $9.9 million.

It was the year after, however, that Real Value deems as the most underpaid of Curry’s career. That season, another MVP campaign for the legendary point guard, Curry made $11.4 million while leading the league in scoring (30.1 points) and steals (2.1), and shooting 45.4 percent on over 11 nightly three-point attempts.

Real Value puts Curry’s worth that season, 2015-16, at $36.8 million for a $25.4 million difference, the eighth-largest ever in our Real Value database.